Robbie Williams is planning to reunite with Take That in 2022.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker had a Zoom meeting with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, sans former member Jason Orange, recently.

And the 46-year-old singer is said to be hoping to get back on stage with his bandmates to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their 1992 debut album, 'Take That & Party'.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''They are lovely lads, my boys they are f***ing amazing, I was on a Zoom conference chat with Take That last week, I love my boys.

''There is a banter that can only be shared between us because we've experienced something in the universe only us have experienced.''

The trio embarked on 'The Greatest Hits Live' tour in support of their 30th anniversary LP 'Odyssey' last year, however, Gary admitted it would have taken too many ''rehearsals'' to slot in Robbie on the UK and European run.

He admitted: ''The tour is very much about the three of us, the three of us celebrating the music and the show we made.

''Because it's all come from this album, you know we are basically playing the album from beginning to end as an album and we have never done that before.

''And to slot someone else into it would have taken weeks of rehearsals.''

However, Howard insisted they will never ''shove aside'' Robbie and Jason's contributions to the Manchester boy band.

He added: ''They have been part of our history and you can't just shove that aside.''

The reason rehearsals would have been required is because some of their greatest hits were reworked for 'Odyssey' by their long-time producer Stuart Price.

There had been talk of both of them rejoining the group for the special milestone.

However, Robbie - who quit Take That in 1995, a year before they originally split, and rejoined from 2009 to 2012 - admitted that although he would have loved to mark three decades of the band, he'd only be willing to do it if Jason came back after leaving in 2014.

He said: ''I'm up for it. But I don't know what their calendar says, what my calendar says. I don't know what their manager says.

''We'd all love to do it. I'd love to get Jason back involved, realistically I don't think so.

''If we could get Jay back it would be perfect.''