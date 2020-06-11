Robbie Williams finds his food addiction harder to control than drugs and alcohol dependency.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has been sober since 2007 and doesn't have many temptations to relapse because cocaine and booze are easy to avoid, but when it comes to trying to keep his weight under control, he finds it much harder to stick to good eating habits.

He explained: ''When you get rid of absolutely everything else, it becomes the last obstacle to ­overcome. It is a constant.

''Because if you've stopped doing coke, you don't see coke.I don't seek it, so I don't see it.

''If I don't want to drink, I don't have to drink. I don't have to go to the pub. I don't have to go to the club. And that's all right. I'm fine with that. ''

And Robbie explained how his food addiction is ''different'' because, unlike drugs and alcohol, everyone needs to eat.

Speaking in Australia, he added: ''But with food, you have to eat it. So you are constantly ­triggered in some way with some form of self-abuse that you have to consume to be alive.

''It's different from sex, coke and booze addiction, because you don't have to have those things.''I'm like a pack of Pringles, I am. Once I pop, I cannot stop.''

The 46-year-old singer who has Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, 20 months, and Beau, four months, with wife Ayda Field - previously spoke about how he even has a problem with eating in his sleep.

Speaking four years ago, the former Take That star said: ''I'm night eating. I get up in the middle of the night, go to the fridge.''

And he admitted it was a ''weird'' experience because he doesn't snack on anything healthy.

He added: ''I don't want lettuce, I'm not looking for lettuce. It's so weird.''