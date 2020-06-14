Robbie Williams once spent £1 million on cars in a day - even though he can't drive.

The 46-year-old pop star decided to part with the eye-watering sum of money after being blown away by Sir Elton John's fleet of cars during his teens.

Robbie recalled: ''(Elton's) house was phenomenal and he had four cars in each garage, Ferraris, Aston Martins and so on. It was a moment that made an indelible impression.''

As a result, Robbie decided to go on a dramatic spending spree of his own.

The 'Angels' hitmaker told talkSPORT: ''I bought five ... easily £170,000 each. They all got delivered at the same time.

''I went, 'What the f**k have I done that for?' and then I sold them. I didn't have a licence.''

Despite his lavish spending, Robbie has never made any effort to learn how to drive.

He said: ''I never say never, but I am totally not interested.''

Meanwhile, Robbie's wife, actress Ayda Field, recently revealed the pop star uses her eyebrow trimmer to cut his pubic hair.

The 41-year-old actress admitted to being horrified when she discovered that the singer was secretly cutting his pubic hair with her trimmer.

Speaking on their 'Keeping Up With The Williamses' podcast, Ayda said to her husband: ''You fart in your hand, cup it and smell it ... Another thing: you trim your pubic hair with my eyebrow clippers and you leave it.''

But Robbie appeared to be unfazed by his wife discovering his secret routine.

The music star - who has been married to Ayda since 2010 - replied: ''Granted, I am a bad person. Let's say you win in this episode of what annoys me.''