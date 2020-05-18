Robbie Williams is set to reunite with Take That for a lockdown gig in support of charity.

The 46-year-old pop star and the chart-topping band - which includes Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - are set for their first performance and reunion in two years amid the coronavirus crisis.

Robbie said: ''I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again - it's always a pleasure.''

The gig is being staged on May 29 and will be available through the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

'Meerkat Music' will see the band perform some of their best-known hits from the comfort of their homes.

They will be performing in aid of the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Robbie said: ''Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation are both such brilliant charities and I'm thrilled to be supporting them around this show. If we can't go to the stadium ... we'll bring the stadium to us.''

Take That are also looking forward to their upcoming gig.

The band shared: ''This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!

''It's always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

''We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts.''