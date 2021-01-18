Robbie Williams is planning to get his own back on a troll by writing a song about them.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker has revealed the unknown Twitter user has fuelled him up to pen a song containing quotes from their book in retaliation at the author's nasty remarks about one of his tracks.

Robbie is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I had a song out and my narcissistic personality took me to go and check out Twitter, just to see what people were saying.

"And you know, this was the worst thing to do.

“The top thing was a guy just laying into me, awful, awful nastiness.

"He’d just written a book and he’s got quotes from his book there and four or five of them are very, very lyrical.

“So I’ve stolen his best quotes and I’m going to put them into a song really soon, just to p*** him off. And there’s nothing he can do about it.”

Meanwhile, the 'She's the One' hitmaker recently teased a new duet with Kylie Minogue.

The 'Angels' singer and the Australian pop princess previously teamed up on 2000's 'Kids', which narrowly missed out on the number one spot in UK chart to U2's 'Beautiful Day'.

And now, the 46-year-old former Take That star has revealed he and the 52-year-old 'Golden' singer have "big plans" for a follow-up.

Robbie said: "I have a song with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have big plans for it if she is up for it. I have big plans."

While an insider told the tabloid: "Kylie and Robbie have recorded a new song together.

"It's their first collab since 'Kids' in 2000 and Robbie is keen to make it a single.

"Due to Covid there are no concrete plans for the release.

"It won't be a mini drop like Kylie recently did with her Studio 2054 remix of 'Real Groove' with Dua Lipa."