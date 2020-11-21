Robbie Williams' new track, 'Can't Stop Christmas', references the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic but says nothing will stop the festive celebrations this year.
Robbie Williams has penned a Covid-19 Christmas song.
The 46-year-old singer/songwriter's new track, 'Can't Stop Christmas', references the 2020 pandemic but says nothing will stop the festive celebrations this year.
Lines include: "Oh what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive. Sadly some friends disappeared. It's never been like this before, it feels like we're at war.
So what are we to do, about your FaceTimes and your Zooms. There's a room inside my mind and it's always here for you. Nothing's gonna stop Christmas, no chance."
According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Robbie also jokes about wanting hand gel in his Christmas stocking, singing: "You can't take away our season, like you can't take away the wine.
"Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away, the people gonna need something to believe in, after a year of being in.
"We've got our wish list, you can't stop Christmas time. If you're wondering what I'd like, socks and sanitiser will do fine.
"I'll guess you'll do your shopping online, the high street lights are out, there's nobody about. Let's lie to Santa Claus, tell him it's 1984."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...