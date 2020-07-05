Robbie Williams needs to ''find someone new to resent'' after ending his feud with Liam Gallagher.

The 46-year-old singer recently ended his decades-long spat with the outspoken rock star, and Robbie has joked that he's now seeking a new enemy.

The 'Angels' hitmaker told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''How good are Oasis? My long-running feud with Liam ended. Just massive respect now and back to being the fan I was.

''It is nice, I like it ... But now I've got to find someone new to resent. There is a huge space to fill.''

Robbie previously admitted to loving his new-found friendship with Liam.

He said: ''I'd like to thank him for helping me lose rocks of resentment because that's what happens when you carry things around with you for so long - you sit in resentment, which is never easy.''

The high-profile duo ended their feud via Twitter, with Liam reaching out to Robbie over the micro-blogging platform.

He wrote: ''Oi Robbie balboa it's LG I hear you got s*** going down in your fam I'm sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x (sic)''

Liam posted the message after Robbie revealed his dad's Parkinson's diagnosis amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Robbie - who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Ayda Field - said: ''We're got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson's, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can't get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.

''My mum is just a year short of 80 and she's in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.''