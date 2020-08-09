Robbie Williams' marriage is his greatest achievement.

The 46-year-old singer and his wife Ayda Field - who have children Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, 23 months, and Beau, six months, together - celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this week, and reaching the milestone in their relationship means more to the 'Angels' hitmaker than any of his career successes.

He told HELLO! magazine: ''It's more momentous than any of the records sold or Brits won or the massive tours. It's more important than that and bigger that I've actually achieved that and been a good boy and a good husband.''

The couple had planned to mark their anniversary by renewing their vows after Robbie re-proposed on Ayda's 40th birthday last year, but they've delayed the celebration until the coronavirus pandemic subsides and they can celebrate properly with their loved ones.

Robbie added: ''We'd like to do that in front of lots of people. We'd like our friends to be there.''

Meanwhile, 'Loose Women' presenter Ayda credits a shared sense of humour for their long marriage.

She said: ''Humour is the language of love for Rob and me. It's the language of everything in our house.''

In 2018, Robbie and Ayda's daughter Teddy was bridesmaid for their friends Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and despite being at the centre of the huge celebrations, they youngster wasn't fazed by the attention.

Ayda laughed: ''I remember when she was waving out of the car. Rob and I had just got out of the church and we were like, 'Teddy! Teddy!' and she gave us a mini glance and was like, 'I'm back to my people.'

''I did say to her, 'Don't think all weddings are like this. Your wedding is not going to be like this.

''Mummy and Daddy got married in our backyard and our dogs were bridesmaids.''