Robbie Williams thinks modern-day pop stars lack personality.

The 46-year-old singer has suggested that the new wave of musicians focus all of their energy on their records, but they lack the charisma of stars from years gone past.

Robbie told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think everybody in my line of work works at everything to do with their voice, their songwriting ability and their image. But no-one gives a f**k about their personality, you know?

''If you look at the charts, there are few people that stand out as having a personality, but not many.''

Robbie spent years of his career struggling with his own identity - especially during his boyband days.

But the music star - who first found fame as part of Take That - now feels ready to embrace his new-found status as a family entertainer.

He recently said: ''I went through a pompous moment when I didn't want to have anything to do with the mainstream stuff I used to enjoy. I thought it was babyish. I wanted to be Oasis and Radiohead.

''Then I was fortunate enough to relinquish those chains and go, 'Who am I? What do I like? What do I want to be?' And, actually, who I am is Morecambe and Wise, the Two Ronnies, Bruce Forsyth, Terry Wogan - that sort of British, professional entertainer who brought so much joy to someone like me, and now I hope to bring it to others.''

Robbie also admitted he still loves working - despite already amassing an enormous fortune.

He explained: ''People say, 'You have all the money in the world' - actually I don't.

''I'm very, very well off but I could get through the cash reserves within six months. We have a lifestyle that needs paying for and I like working for it.''