Robbie Williams is enjoying his new found friendship with Liam Gallagher.

The 'Let Me Entertainment You' hitmaker had been involved in a longtime feud with the 'As You Were' singer but they recently buried the hatchet - and Robbie enjoys their new bond.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: ''I'd like to thank him for helping me lose rocks of resentment because that's what happens when you carry things around with you for so long - you sit in resentment, which is never easy.''

Last week, Liam offered an olive branch to Robbie on Twitter, sending ''love and light'' to his family.

He wrote on the microblogging platform: ''Oi Robbie balboa it's LG I hear you got s**t going down in your fam I'm sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x (sic)''

Last month, Robbie revealed he wants to fight Liam in a boxing match to raise money for the NHS.

Inspired by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, he said: ''I still want to fight. There's a lot of things I want to experience. I saw KSI and Logan Paul fight and just thought, 'That looks amazing.'

''I don't dislike anybody enough to train for those 10 weeks and give it my all apart from Liam. The offer still stands, I'm available, let's do it for the NHS.

''Anybody that's ever bullied me at all, I forget about them and put it all on to one person and that's Liam. And that's why I want to fight him in the ring.''

In October 2019, Robbie - who first laid down the gauntlet to Liam at the 2000 BRIT Awards with a £100,000 bet on the table - suggested the pair go head to head in a ''professional'' boxing match, but retracted his statements the following month when his wife Ayda Field called the idea ''embarrassing''.