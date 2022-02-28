Robbie Williams will debut a mash-up of his music and Ludwig Van Beethoven’s.

The former Take That member is “looking forward” to showcasing his latest creation - a track that merges his 1997 smash hit ‘Angels’ and the classical composer’s ‘Unfinished 10th Symphony’ - at the Mobile Congress on Monday (28.02.22) in Barcelona.

The 48-year-old pop star told The Daily Star: “I’m looking forward to the preview of this interesting version at Mobile World Congress.”

Robbie has included a modern twist - the classical music being performed by Artifical Intelligence - due to his love of the advancements in science “now enabling art”.

He said: “For me, it’s fascinating how much technology is now enabling art.”

Deutsche Telekom - the company behind the AI - is “particularly pleased” to be collaborating with the ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker.

Claudia Nemat from Deutsche Telekom said: “We’re particularly pleased to be working with Robbie Williams on one of the best songs in pop history to explore the possibilities of AI creativity.”

Robbie - who is married to Ayda Field, , 42, with whom has four kids, Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Colette, three, and Beau, two - has been on a roll creatively recently as on Friday (25.02.22), his dance track ‘Sway’ with the group Lufthaus- a collaboration with his long-time producers Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis - dropped on YouTube and other streaming services.

And more music is expected from the trio.

The group said: "This project has been keeping us busy in the studio throughout the pandemic, so we’re delighted to now be releasing the first single.

“We’ve purposely kept Lufthaus unrevealed, so we’re looking forward to releasing more music and revealing more material over the coming months.”

Robbie also shared that he a wealth of material on his computer “that won’t see the light of day” for years.

He said:“Sometimes I have songs that sit on my computer for five years, like ‘Candy’, for example, I had that for three years.

“There is stuff that’s on my computer now that I wrote two years ago that probably won’t see the light of day for another two years.”