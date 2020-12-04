Robbie Williams is set to form a new band.

The former Take That star - who quit the 'Relight My Fire' group in 1995 to launch a successful solo career, before reuniting with them from 2010 until 2012 - has teamed up with the producers and songwriters, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe, who he worked with on his 2012 album, 'Take The Crown’, for a new project.

The trio have already recorded some tunes and the 'Angels' hitmaker revealed he is considering throwing raves with his artwork on display to debut them live.

Speaking to fans during an Instagram Live, he said: "Little project that I’ve got going on with a couple of friends of mine, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe. We’re forming a band everyone.

“I’ve got songs coming out that will not be under the name of Robbie Williams.

“I’m gonna do this thing with my friends. Form a band and what I’m gonna do is rent a space, put my art in there. During the day it’ll be a gallery.

“Then at night I shall be DJing and it will be a musical venue, something the old folks will call a rave.

“I’ll be on the espressos. Oh yes I will. Quadruple espresso. Doing it old school.

“I’m very, very excited about this. I want to do it in Berlin. I also want to do it in Tokyo. I wanna do it in several places. Be fun won’t it?

“It’s one of them things, it’s a passion project. If some thing happens then great, if not, I’ve just had fun.”

The 46-year-old star has been prolific amid the coronavirus pandemic and recently revealed he's penned some Take That tunes with Gary Barlow.

He said: "I've been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks, too.

"Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers. I don't know when that's going to be but we will ride again.

"The songs I'm writing are more mature than what I usually do. Whatever I do and whoever I do it with it will be unexpected."

The ‘Rock DJ’ hitmaker last appeared on Take That's 2010 LP 'Progress'.