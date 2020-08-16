Robbie Williams is having second thoughts about raising his children in Los Angeles.

The 'Angels' hitmaker and his wife Ayda Field have a mansion in Beverly Hills, but the singer has said he's not convinced about bringing up his four children - Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 20-months, and baby Beau, born in February - in the Californian city, because he thinks other kids in the area are too ''entitled'' and will be a bad influence on his brood.

He told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: ''There are some bad things about LA too. I didn't even know the word 'entitlement' until I got here.

''There are these kids with a sense of entitlement because of the place they were born and the parents they have and having the money that they have.

''I was like, 'I don't want my kids anywhere near these kids'. I'd never seen it in my life before and it literally made me slack jawed.''

Robbie's concerns come after the 46-year-old singer also said he was worried about people breaking into his mansion - where he has been staying with his family amid the coronavirus lockdown - as a number of other celebrities have been targeted by burglars and stalkers.

He said: ''I feel there have been a lot of attacks on celebrities. People can say, 'Well you are all right in your mansions'. Yes, we are, but this is what is happening.''

While Robbie, Ayda, and their children are living in LA, the 'Feel' singer is also worried about his parents, Pete Conway and Janet Williams, who are back home in the UK.

He explained: ''My dad has got Parkinson's and my mum suffers with her mental health and they are thousands and thousands of miles away.

''Real-life things are happening with our parents that are having health issues and we can't get to them. No matter if you are a celebrity or not, it does not help you with that s**t.''