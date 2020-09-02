Robbie Williams is ''chomping at the bit'' to make a TV show.

The 46-year-old pop star has been forced to put his ambitions on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Robbie has revealed he already has ''several ideas'' for TV new programmes and he's now keen to start making some progress.

Asked about suggestions he plans to create his own talk show, Robbie replied: ''I really want to go back to work for loads and loads of reasons, but one of them is I've got several ideas for TV shows. I'm chomping at the bit to get them done.

''A talk show? I'm not doing a talk show, no, but there are several ideas that I won't go into right now that I want to get up and on the road and attack.''

The 'Angels' hitmaker - who is married to actress Ayda Field - has a family home in Los Angeles, but he's decided to relocate to Switzerland amid the coronavirus crisis.

Robbie confessed to being a ''bit neurotic'' about the pandemic and revealed he feels safer in the Swiss mountains than he would in a crowded city.

In an interview on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''I'm a bit neurotic and I thought where can I place myself where it won't get me? And I thought, well I'll just live up the Mont Blanc for six months ... it's really warm, actually. It's really lovely.''

Despite this, Robbie can't wait for life to return to normality and he is eager to start touring as soon as it's safe to do so.

He shared: ''The performing arts is suffering greatly because of it and, on a personal note from me, I'm so grateful to do what I do for a living and can't wait to get back to work and start performing again.''