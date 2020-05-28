Robbie Williams has been handed a lockdown sex ban by his wife Ayda Field.

The 46-year-old singer's significant other has put a stop to the couple getting jiggy with it during the coronavirus pandemic, but she admitted the pair have been ''striking a nice balance'' because they have been getting on well while staying indoors and refraining from having some fun between the sheets.

She said: ''We are doing amazing. I feel there are going to be a lot of babies and a lot of divorces in isolation.

''You are either going to have lots of sex with your partner or hate them.

''I think we have been striking a nice balance of doing none of the above. No sex and no fighting.''

The couple - who married in 2010 - are to renew their wedding vows, and Ayda has been preparing for the bash by cutting out alcohol, coffee and sugar from her diet.

Speaking on their podcast 'At Home With The Williamses', she added: ''I would say the renewal of the vows is like an impetus.

''My problem is that I am a sugar addict. And that is the worst thing for my gut. So I decided to stop the sugar. And stop the booze and stop the coffee.''

In December, it was reported Robbie and Ayda were planning to renew their vows at their local social club in Stoke-on-Trent - where he was born - complete with a beige buffet, including classic snack cheese and pineapple on sticks.

He said: ''We're going to hire out the local social club; I quite fancy some cheese and pineapple on sticks and some heavy pasty-style food.''