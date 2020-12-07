Robbie Williams has tipped Gemma Collins and Darren Day to claim 2020's Christmas number one.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has become good pals with the reality TV star and recently revealed he got hooked on her TV series, ‘Diva Forever’.

And this week, the former Take That star is set to make a special appearance during Wednesday's (09.12.20) 'Diva At Xmas' special on ITVBe, when he sends a message of support to The GC and West End star Darren, who have recorded their own rendition of Yuletide classic, 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'.

As per The Sun newspaper, Robbie - who recently released his coronavirus-themed festive tune, 'Can't Stop Christmas' - wishes Gemma “the very, very best Christmas and incredible new year”.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker - who scored a No1 with his Nicole Kidman duet 'Somethin' Stupid' in 2001 - then says in the clip: “Good luck with the new single with Darren, it’s a cracker.

“Thank you for making me smile and thank you for making me laugh, we need more of that on our televisions.”

Gemma and Darren are donating profits made from their duet to Rethink Mental Illness charity.

And their spin sees Gemma quip about the famous catchphrase she uses inspired by a conversation with Darren, in which she says: "I'm claustrophobic, Darren."

In a teaser for the new version shared on Instagram, The GC shouts: "To the nation, it is The GC and Dazzle.

"He’s not claustrophobic anymore, he’s singing a song to cheer everyone up from what a terrible year this has been."

Before she says: "Take it away, Dazzle!"

Alongside the snowy covert art for the track, the 'Towie' star wrote on Instagram: "I am SO EXCITED to let you know that my Christmas song is now on PRE - ORDER!

"I wanted to do something fun and fabulous for you all for charity as it’s been a tough year for all, I hope this spreads some cheer and warmth in your hearts. Head over to my story to pre order!!!!! (sic)"