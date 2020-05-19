Robbie Williams is worried he's losing his hair.

The 46-year-old pop star has noticed he is thinning on top and has made the decision to shave his hair off whilst in lockdown because he can't master his trademark quiff without the help of his hair stylist.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has even joked that he may get hair replacement treatment because he is paranoid that his fans will notice his lack of locks when he is back on stage performing.

Speaking in an Instagram Live stream, he said: ''I'm thinning on top. I also don't know to style my hair when I have that quiff thing, it's alright when I'm working because I have a hairdresser but know I just look a mess. So I've shaved all my hair off.

''I think I might have a thatch on my head because those spotlights when I'm on stage are unforgiving. How many thousand hairs do I need to make it look not so thin?''

Although Robbie won't be stepping back on stage any time soon, he is reuniting with Take That for a charity lockdown gig.

The singer and the rest of the group - which includes Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - are preparing for their first performance and reunion in two years amid the coronavirus crisis.

The gig is being staged on May 29 and will be available through the Compare The Meerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live and fans will see the boys perform some of their greatest hits.

'Meerkat Music' will see the band perform some of their best-known hits from the comfort of their homes.

They will be performing in aid of the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Robbie said: ''I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again - it's always a pleasure.

''Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation are both such brilliant charities and I'm thrilled to be supporting them around this show. If we can't go to the stadium ... we'll bring the stadium to us.''