Robbie Williams is worried about break-ins at his Los Angeles home.

The 46-year-old singer and his TV presenter wife Ayda, 41, are quarantining at their Beverly Hills abode with their four children, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, but Robbie admitted he doesn't feel entirely safe as a number of other celebrities have been targeted by burglars and stalkers.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: 'I feel there have been a lot of attacks on celebrities. People can say, 'Well you are all right in your mansions'. Yes, we are, but this is what is happening.''

While Robbie, Ayda and their four children - Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 18-months, and baby Beau, born in February - are living in LA, Robbie is also worried about his parents, Pete Conway and Janet Williams, at home in the UK.

Speaking on his and Ayda's podcast, '(Staying) At Home With The Williamses', Robbie explained: ''My dad has got Parkinson's and my mum suffers with her mental health and they are thousands and thousands of miles away.

''Real-life things are happening with our parents that are having health issues and we can't get to them. No matter if you are a celebrity or not, it does not help you with that s**t.''

And while Ayda's mother Gwen is with the couple in the US, they are currently dealing with her health problems, as she was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer earlier this year and she is also battling Parkinson's and Lupus.

Robbie said: ''Ayda's mum has got cancer. That cancer's growth is not shrinking no matter how many times I show her the swimming pool.''