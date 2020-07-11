Robbie Williams is ''embracing eccentricity''.

The 46-year-old singer thinks the ''great gift'' of getting older is being able to do things that make him happy without worrying about what other people think of him or that they will try and change him so that he conforms.

He said: ''I'm embracing eccentricity. I'm walking towards it rather than away from it.

''When you're young, there's no place for eccentricity because the nail that sticks out is the one that's going to get hammered first.

''So the great gift of becoming middle aged is the fact I can actually go, 'Yeah, I am eccentric. I'm going to wear this because I want to and it makes me feel good.''

The 'Let Me Entertain You' singer - who has four children with wife Ayda Field Williams - insisted he has ''never'' been confident but he does believe that he is ''incredibly brave'' because he is able to overcome his ''extreme anxiety'' and stop it from holding him back.

He added to WW magazine: ''I've never had confidence, ever. But I know that I'm incredibly brave.

''And that's been the most important thing I've understood about myself.

''In those moments of extreme anxiety about not being good enough or not being able to achieve something, there has been this underlying ferocious warrior.

''Even with what my whole body and mind is telling me, I go and do it anyway.

''This is what I told everybody I mentored on 'The X Factor' - you're brave, and I believe that absolutely everybody on the planet is incredibly brave.''