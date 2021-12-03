The Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' will be filmed in Australia.

The movie will begin shooting in Melbourne in early 2022 and is being helmed by 'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey.

Robbie is expected to appear as himself in the picture, which will tell the story of his rise to fame and the experiences that shaped him as he became a huge star on the back of hits with Take That and a successful solo career.

The project was confirmed on Friday (03.12.21) by Australia's federal government and the Victoria state authorities as the country has been the location for several international productions since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Robbie, 47, said: "I'm so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey."

Gracey added: "To tell Robbie Williams' beautiful, distinct story, back home, in my own city, is a dream come true. There is a creative energy that burns across the Melbourne film industry, and I know this movie will thrive here."

Michael has penned the script for the flick alongside Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson and revealed that the movie came about after hours of conversations with the 'Rock DJ' hitmaker and through his determination to tell the story of an "everyman".

The filmmaker said: "Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn't that story.

"Robbie is that everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story. He's not the best singer, or dancer, and yet, he managed to sell 80 million records worldwide."