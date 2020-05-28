Robbie Williams' anxiety about not being able to see his family amidst the coronavirus pandemic was ''apocalyptic''.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker admits he really struggled to cope when he thought the deadly virus would stop him from seeing his kids - Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 20 months, and Beau, three months, and his wife, Ayda Field - and it affected him so much that he felt he was ''starting to get the symptoms'' and began to panic.

He said: ''My thought process at the time was 'I can't get to my children, I can't get to my wife. It's apocalyptic. And then the s**t hit the fan. What if the fan gets bigger and the s**t gets more and I can't get to my people?' And for those moments, and the psychic attack that comes from the media and the news, plus that I couldn't get to you, it really fed into my anxiety and I felt I was starting to get the symptoms.''

And Robbie admits prayer really helped him through his health battle and his ''severe worries'' surrounding it.

Speaking in their podcast (Staying) At Home with the Williamses, he added: ''So I got myself a place around the corner from us and I started to feel that I got the symptoms of Covid. And I started to panic and I started to worry and in times of severe panic and worry, it's sort of like in case of emergency break glass. And when I break the glass, I get down on my knees and I pray ... So I sat down and I prayed. When I sat down and got on my knees and I prayed I heard 'stay in the love' and thought what does love mean to me? And I thought of my wife and the way she looks at me.''