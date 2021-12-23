Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers are working on a new musical together.

The 58-year-old songwriter - who has collaborated with Robbie numerous times and has also written for the likes of Kylie Minogue and Anastacia - revealed that he is working on another stage project with the ex-Take That singer which he hopes will premiere in 2023.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "I'm working on another musical with Rob, as we did 'The Boy in the Dress' which was on in Stratford. It'll take about two years to come out though, as things take a long time, as you need to get the team together.

Guy did not go into further detail about the project, but teased that it will be a "departure" from Robbie's usual style.

News of the musical comes just weeks after Guy revealed he had once penned a song with Britney Spears, but it was quickly shelved by her record company and is unlikely to come out any time soon.

He said: "I wrote a song with Britney that’s never come out called 'Sacred'. In the many Britney fan communities it’s their holy grail, but they’ve never heard it, they’ve only heard about it. She said ‘f***’ in it. This was in about 2006, her imperial phase, when she was huge. She was trying to rebel from the cleaner side of Britney, I suppose, and I should have said no, but I didn’t, I let her do what she wanted."

"I actually asked her lawyer recently if they could put it out, but they said no. One day it will come out I’m sure, but it won’t be tomorrow