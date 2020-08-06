Robbie Williams and Ayda Field had an awkward first date together.

The 46-year-old singer and the 41-year-old actress revealed that they didn't hit it off straight away when they first met up, despite thinking they had a lot in common after chatting on the phone.

Speaking on the latest episode of the pair's podcast '(Staying) at Home with the Williamses', Ayda recalled: ''So we both weren't vibing off each other I think and we thought we had so much in common on text and on the telephone.''

Robbie added: ''We instantly didn't, did we?''

Field explained how the first date had been ''weird'' until they connected at a particular moment.

She said: ''We were both silent. You were silent Bob and I was chatty Kathy and it was just a bit weird.

''So I call my friends because I said they were having a party and they ask 'are you ok? He seems a bit weird' and I was like 'no, no it's fine' and you (Robbie) said 'why don't we go back to the party?' ''

Ayda continued: ''And without giving many details, which we will not give on this podcast, there was a moment that we started talking, this incredible moment on the couch where we were talking and I felt this huge kind of energetic expansion of the universe and it was like I had known you my whole life.

''It was like someone fully and completely understood me and I understood them. It was like this silent language that was happening, this very strong, emotional, electric feeling. It was like breathing in air for the first time!''

Robbie admits that he knew ''in that moment'' he was ''comfortable'' with Ayda, who he went on to wed in 2010.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker said: ''I actually felt as comfortable as I do now, then in that moment.''