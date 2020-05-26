Robbie Williams wishes money didn't exist.

The 46-year-old singer is believed to be worth around £200 million, but has said he would be happy to see his wealth disappear in favour of a world without money, because he believes the current system ''causes division'' and is ''harmful''.

He said: ''I don't think money should exist. Communism didn't work, capitalism doesn't work, I think it all causes division and it's very, very harmful. I wish there was another reality where none of this has to exist.''

But the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker won't give up his millions unless everyone else takes part in the scheme too, because the current system means ''things need paying for''.

He added: ''Everybody would have to be in though. I'm not going to do it by myself. This system is fed, but I played the game and I got very fortunate that I rolled two sixes. Things need paying for. My lifestyle is f***ing huge. I could downsize but I don't want to.''

Robbie's attitude toward money changed when he welcomed his first daughter Teddy in 2012, and since becoming a father to three more children - Charlie, five, Coco, 20 months, and Beau, three months, all of whom he has with his wife Ayda Field - he's realised he needs to ''become a man''.

But the singer insists money has never been a motivator in his career.

He told The Daily Star newspaper: ''I was there for the show and not the business because the business made me really unhappy.''

Meanwhile, Robbie is set to raise millions for charity on Friday (29.05.20), when he reunites with his former Take That bandmates for a special online concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Money raised from the event - which will see Robbie team up with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - will go to music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.