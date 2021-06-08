Horror movie filmmaker Rob Zombie is working on a reboot of 'The Munsters'.
Rob Zombie has announced 'The Munsters' as his next big screen project.
The musician and horror movie filmmaker - who is a huge fan of the 1960s sitcom and even named his song 'Dragula' after the friendly monsters' family car - confirmed he is working on new film based on the classic series.
He wrote on Instagram: "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years!
"THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress! #robzombie #themunsters #universalstudios (sic)"
The original show focused on a family of monsters who move from Transylvania to an American suburb and have to get used to their new surroundings.
Rob will be working with Universal Studios' 1440 Entertainment branch, which makes live action and animated movies and series across non-theatrical platfors.
This suggests the new film is set to be released on streaming platforms, rather than in cinemas.
Back in 2017, it was revealed that talk show host Seth Myers was teaming up with 'Odd Mom Out' creator Jill Kargman on a series reboot for NBC.
As reported by Deadline at the time, the series was set to be made up of half-hour single-camera episodes.
And several years earlier, the network and Universal attempted to reboot the show with a big budget pilot called 'Mockingbird Lane', with the likes of Jerry O'Connell, Porta de Rossi and Eddie Izzard in the cast.
Although the series wasn't picked up, then-NBC boss Bob Greenblatt didn't rule out revisiting the material at a later date.
He said in 2013: "I won’t say we won’t do another version of 'The Munsters' again.
“We tried to make it an hour, which ultimately has more dramatic weight than a half-hour.”
