Rob Kardashian is ''casually dating''.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who has Dream, three, with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - is continuing to work on his health and general wellbeing, and he's also re-entered the dating game.

Rob has been romantically linked to model Aileen Gisselle, who recently took to Instagram Story to reveal details of a night out that they spent together.

As well as returning to dating, Rob is also set to star in the new series of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

A source told Us Weekly that the TV personality ''will be on the upcoming season, just not a lot''.

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed Rob had been ''taking really good care of himself'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star is a ''very active parent'' and has made a conscious effort to embrace a healthier lifestyle in recent times.

The source said: ''He's in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body.

''He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.''

Rob has maintained a low-profile in the last few years, as he's made a concerted effort to improve his lifestyle.

He reportedly felt ''embarrassed'' about his appearance for a long time - but he is now healthy and is already feeling better about himself.

The insider shared: ''For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. [But now] he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed.

''He wants people to know that he is doing well.''