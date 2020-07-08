Rob Kardashian is ''in the best place'' with his mental health.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who has Dream, three, with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - has been reclusive for several years amid his battle with his weight and his mental health, but sources have now said he's now ''much happier'' in his own skin, and is working on turning his life around.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years. He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody.

''Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on.''

The news comes after sources recently said the Arthur George sock founder has been ''taking really good care of himself'' in recent months, and hailed him as a ''very active parent'' to his daughter.

They explained: ''He's in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body.

''He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.''

Meanwhile, another source recently claimed Rob is ''happier than ever'' after working on his mental health.

Rob has been ''thriving'' during the coronavirus lockdown, and is loving spending time with his daughter.

The insider said: ''Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority.

''Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever. He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him.

''He's doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more.''