Rob Kardashian has been ''taking really good care of himself'' in recent months.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who has Dream, three, with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - is a ''very active parent'' and has made a conscious effort to embrace a healthier lifestyle in recent times.

A source told Us Weekly: ''He's in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body.

''He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.''

Rob has maintained a low-profile in recent years, as he's made a concerted effort to improve his health and wellbeing.

Previously, a source claimed Rob felt ''embarrassed'' about his appearance for a long time.

But the reality star is now in good health and is generally feeling better about himself.

The insider shared: ''For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. [But now] he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed.

''He wants people to know that he is doing well.''

Meanwhile, another source recently claimed Rob is ''happier than ever'' after working on his mental health.

Rob has been ''thriving'' during the coronavirus lockdown, and is loving spending time with his daughter.

The insider said: ''Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority.

''Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever. He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him.

''He's doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more.''