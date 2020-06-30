Rob Kardashian felt ''embarrassed about the way he looked'' for a long time.

The 33-year-old TV star has made a conscious effort to improve his physical and mental wellbeing over recent months by committing to a new, healthy lifestyle.

A source explained: ''Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better.''

Rob has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes over recent years.

But reality TV star - who has Dream, three, with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - is now in good health and is feeling better about himself.

The insider told PEOPLE: ''For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. [But now] he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed.

''He wants people to know that he is doing well.''

Meanwhile, another source recently claimed Rob is ''happier than ever'' after working on his mental health.

The reality TV star is said to be ''thriving'' during the coronavirus lockdown, and is loving spending time with his daughter.

The insider said: ''Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority.

''Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever. He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him.

''He's doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more.''