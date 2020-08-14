Rob Kardashian is ''committed'' to his healthier lifestyle.

The 33-year-old TV personality - who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years - has been making efforts to improve his mental and physical wellbeing and his family are thrilled with his progress.

A source told PEOPLE: ''He had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and that he continues to be very committed.

''Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing. He is really doing excellent.''

It was previously revealed that Rob was ''unhappy and embarrassed'' about his appearance but since going on a health kick, he is gaining confidence.

An insider explained recently: ''Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better.

''For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. But now, he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well.''

And, after taking time out from his family's reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Rob is set for a return to the show.

His sister Khloe, 36, said: ''Rob is going to be on the show more. We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more.''