Rob Kardashian is ''coming back around'' to the family's reality show.

The 33-year-old sock designer is set to make a return to 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', according to Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Khloe said of her sibling: ''My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just, you know, started a whole new season.''

Meanwhile, Rob is said to be ''in the best place'' with his mental health.

A source said: ''Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years. He's been taking his workouts and eating well and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody. Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on.''

Rob has been ''thriving'' during the coronavirus lockdown, and is loving spending time with his daughter Dream Renée, three.

The insider said: ''Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority. Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever.

''He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him. He's doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more.''

Rob has been ''taking really good care of himself'' in recent months, and has been hailed as a ''very active parent'' to his daughter.