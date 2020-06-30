Rob Kardashian is ''happier than ever'' after working on his mental health.

The 33-year-old reality star became reclusive for several years when he was unhappy with his weight and his life in the spotlight, but sources have now said the star - who has three-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - is finding his feet once again.

Rob is said to be ''thriving'' during the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, and has been ''continuously putting effort in'' to improve both his physical and mental health.

An insider said: ''Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority.

''Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever. He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him.

''He's doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more.''

Fans of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' don't see much of the Arthur James sock founder, but sources insist he's close with his famous family off-camera.

The source added to E! News: ''He spends a lot of time with Khloe [Kardashian] and loves to bring Dream to her house for play dates. Rob also spends a lot of time at Kris [Jenner]'s house and they have a very close relationship.''

Rob has been focusing on his health for several months, and sources previously claimed in November last year he was coming out of his shell.

They said: ''Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier. Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about.

''He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends. Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.''