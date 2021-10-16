Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has detailed his "little" battle with cancer last year.
Rob Halford's cancer is in remission.
The Judas Priest frontman was diagnosed with prostate cancer amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and he is grateful to still be here and doing what he "loves the most".
In an interview with Heavy Consequence, the 70-year-old heavy metal legend shared: "I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God.
"That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most."
In a chapter of his 2020 memoir, 'Confess', Rob revealed his symptoms started in 2017.
He wrote: "How did I feel?
"I felt a combination of shock, horror and, oddly, relief — at least now I know! … 'Am I going to die?' It was all I could think of. I know blokes who've died of prostate cancer. 'No, you’re not going to die, Rob,' said Dr. Ali."
The 'Breaking The Law' rocker underwent a successful prostatectomy on July 5, 2020, before undergoing radiation therapy earlier this year, after cancer was found on the prostate bed.
Further to this, the musician underwent an appendectomy after a tumour was found on his appendix, and Rob admitted the ordeal was "draining".
He wrote: "It's been a draining year, I can't deny it, but I'm delighted to have come through it.
"I feel like I've had the most thorough MOT [measurements, observations and tests] that a Metal God can have."
