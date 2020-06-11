Rizzle Kicks are ''100 per cent'' going to reunite.

The 'Mama Do The Hump' duo - best friends Jordan Stephens and Harley Alexander-Sule, both 28 - haven't performed live together since 2014.

However, the pair are keen to make new music and are not against the idea of playing some shows, though it won't be easy for Harley, who suffers from Generalised Anxiety Disorder.

Speaking on Jordan's Spotify podcast 'Killing It', the latter, teased: ''We've spoken about doing stuff again, definitely, and I'm really up for it. Especially the creating of music part and I'm into the idea of performing, kind of.

''I am into it, I know it's not going to be easy but I am into the idea.

''I'm not into the idea of performing on my own.

''I mean, maybe at some point, but I'm really into the idea of us doing something again.''

Jordan agreed: ''One hundred per cent. We're going to do something for sure.''

Rizzle Kicks have released two studio albums; 2011's 'Stereo Typical' and 2013's 'Roaring 20s'.

Whilst in 2016, they released the singles 'Always Late', 'Cooler Than This' and 'Slurp!'.

Meanwhile, Jordan recently hit the headlines after he reportedly went on a date with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

The 27-year-old pop star split from her former boyfriend Jed Elliott almost a year ago, and has decided to give love another go, by going on a socially-distanced first date with the 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker.

The pair reportedly met up for a walk last month, after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased, and it was deemed acceptable for people to meet up with one other person, as long as they remain two metres apart.

A source claimed: ''Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually.

''While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it's still really early days.

''They met up for a walk on Tuesday afternoon to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.

''With the lockdown in place, they can't so much as kiss so they will have to take things slow.''

The blossoming relationship comes as Jade's first known romance since she split from The Struts frontman Jed - whom she had dated for three years - in July last year.

Since the split, the rocker has been living in the US with his new girlfriend, actress Ginny Gardner, whilst the 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has been isolating at home with her friends in London.

Prior to their date, Jordan had been romancing Amber Anderson, but the pair are thought to have separated earlier this year.