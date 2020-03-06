In perhaps one of the grittiest films you'll see all year, Riz Ahmed explores a future of seemingly accepted racial violence for a post-Brexit UK in 'The Long Goodbye'. It's a film to go with his new album of the same name, which he describes as a break-up album "but with your country".
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
