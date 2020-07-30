Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer are to lead the cast of sci-fi thriller 'Invasion'.
Riz Ahmed is to lead the cast of 'Invasion'.
The 37-year-old actor is attached to appear alongside Octavia Spencer in the sci-fi film, which is being directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Pearce.
Amazon Studios have acquired the rights to the project, which follows two young brothers who go on the run with their father (Ahmed), who needs to protect them from an extraterrestrial threat.
As the journey becomes increasingly dangerous, the boys are forced to face hard truths and leave their childhood behind.
Pearce has penned the script with Joe Barton and will be produced by American company Raw and Film4, which has backed development on the project.
Michael previously directed 'Beast', which starred Jessie Buckley and Johnny Flynn, and earned the director a BAFTA award for Outstanding Debut.
Ahmed is becoming a permanent fixture on the big screen with roles in a variety of different movies such as 'Four Lions', 'Venom' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'
He previously revealed that he became a ''bit obsessive'' in his efforts to land a part in the 'Star Wars' spin-off, in which he played Empire defector Bodhi Rook.
Riz explained: ''I went a bit overboard, a bit over the top, I got a bit obsessive about my work.
''They were like, 'Could you read for this scene?' And the director made the stupid mistake of giving me his email address so I recorded an audition and I sent it to him ... I started thinking, 'Hang on a minute, I can do it better' so I sent him another audition. And I sent him another one.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
After the latest incarnation of Dredd, director Pete Travis shifts gears drastically for this complex...
Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Jake Gyllenhaal discusses the great lengths he went through to prepare for his role in...
A gently comical undertone makes this thriller even creepier than expected, bolstered by sharp writing...
Lou Bloom is a hard-working budding journalist whose deep obsession with his career has rendered...