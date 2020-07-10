Rita Wilson described Tom Hanks as her ''anchor'' as she celebrated his 64th birthday.

His wife and his son Colin Hanks led tributes to the 'Forrest Gump' star on Thursday (09.07.20) as they marked the big day.

Rita, who married Tom in 1988 and shares sons Chet and Truman with the actor, shared a snap on Instagram of the star smiling and wrote: ''Happy birthday @tomhanks. We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing. (sic)''

Colin, the son he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes, continued his long-standing joke of putting up a picture of Michael Keaton when paying tribute to his dad.

He added: ''Happy birthday pops. Another year around the sun, and another birthday post for YOU! (sic)''

Tom marked the occasion by posting a video of himself jumping over a camera into water

Referencing his latest film 'Greyhound', Hanks wrote: ''This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx.''

Friends also celebrated his birthday, with Charlize Theron, who starred with Tom in the 1996 movie 'That Thing You Do!', shared a throwback snap of the pair and captioned the photo: ''You will forever be my hero. Happy birthday @tomhanks. (sic)''

Amy Adams - who starred alongside Hanks in 'Charlie Wilson's War' - also posted a tribute.

She wrote: ''Happy birthday @Tomhanks you have always been, and remain a guiding light. I am so grateful I've had the opportunity to experience your generosity. (sic)''

And Tom will have even more to be thankful for this year after he and his wife successfully beat coronavirus, after being struck down by the deadly virus earlier this year.