Rita Ora was thrilled to land a part in 'Twist' as she is a big fan of the work of CHARLES DICKENS.
The 30-year-old pop star plays Dodge – a female incarnation of the Artful Dodger – in the new take on 'Oliver Twist' and was delighted to land the part as she is a "book nerd" and loves the works of Victorian era novelist Dickens, whose other lauded works include 'Nicholas Nickleby', 'A Christmas Carol' and 'Great Expectations'.
Speaking to Capital Radio, Rita said: "I am a big Charles Dickens fan.
"I actually love reading, I know people don't know that about me but I am a bit of a book nerd."
The 'Anywhere' singer stars alongside Sir Michael Caine, who plays Fagin in Martin Owen's movie, and explained how she appreciated the way that the acting legend works.
Rita explained: "He has a certain way of working, I think he always has, and I just got on to his wave.
"That's the way you have to be when you are with a Sir, you have to work how they work."
Rita previously said how she felt "super powerful" playing a usually male role in the movie.
She said: "It's going to be amazing to see.
"The Artful Dodger is usually played by a man, so it was great to get my female perspective of the character. I felt super powerful and really inspired."
Ora revealed that she aspires to be like Lady GaGa and Madonna who are known for both music and acting.
The pop star and actress – who has also appeared in the 'Fifty Shades' films – said: "I'm obsessed with the Madonnas and Gagas. They do it all. I'd love to put out as much as possible and just keep it rolling."
