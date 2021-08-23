Rita Ora is set to perform at the Eiffel Tower as part of the upcoming Iconic People in Iconic Places music series in partnership with Melrose Media.
The 30-year-old singer has teamed up with Melrose Media to announce an exclusive night of live music and dance from the iconic landmark in Paris, France.
‘Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower’ will take place on September 30 and will be the first in Melrose Media’s new music series, Iconic People in Iconic Places.
The performance is set to take place in conjunction with Paris Fashion Week, and tickets for the event will be available from Friday (27.08.21) via ritaora.live or Ticketmaster.
For those unable to attend in person, the show will be broadcasted on the new blockchain platform Eluvio LIVE, sponsored by Mude Drinks and Lancôme.
In a statement, Rita said: “This is going to be such a memorable performance and a real pinch me moment for me. Performing at such a legendary venue is an honour, and to be wearing custom looks from Fendi, Miu Miu, Lanvin and Alexandre Vauthier, is simply a dream. I can't wait to bring the energy of Paris to all my fans around the world, it really will be a night to remember."
‘Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower’ will see Rita perform hits including ‘Anywhere’, ‘Lonely Together’, and ‘Let You Love Me’, alongside recent songs from her new EP ‘Bang’.
Amos Rozenberg from Melrose Media added: "We wanted to launch a new form of entertainment. A live star concert filmed in an iconic venue, broadcasted during Fashion Week. A mix between a payperview, a SVOD and VOD show, a TV sponsored concert with a strong fan engagement.”
The concert will be streamed with the best available technology today in 4K HDR, available on all platforms including Apple TV and Roku.
