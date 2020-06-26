Rita Ora has new music ''coming soon''.

In between taking bikini snaps in the sun, the 'How To Be Lonely' singer has been working on new songs in the studio, which she promised fans won't have long to wait to hear.

Alongside pictures of her frolicking around in the garden in her swimwear on the hottest day of the year (25.06.20), she wrote on Instagram: ''RITAAA get back in the studio!! ME: COMING! Just 1 Sec!! (sic)''

Two days earlier, the pop star teased her new tunes after it was announced she made the top 10 for the most played UK artists in 2019.

She said: ''Thank you all for making me the 7th most played UK artist of 2019!!!

''I really appreciate all the ongoing support for nearly 10 years!!! Thank you for keeping listening and dancing to my music I see you all and your messages, another day in the studio today and I have more new music coming soon!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Rita recently explained that she wanted to come ''come face-to-face'' with ''a bit of a challenge'' on her upcoming third album.

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress said fans can expect a totally different experience on her follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix' and revealed that her desire to experiment came from wanting to push boundaries with her art.

She said: ''People have been coming to studio sessions from all over the world.

''I've been working on this now for the past two year on-and-off.

''I have plans for this third album to be something I've never done before and I really want to experiment and come face-to-face with a bit of a challenge.

''So there are writers I've never worked with before and live instrumentation.''