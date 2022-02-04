'Hot Right Now' hitmaker Rita Ora has announced a huge new deal with BMG which will give her control of all future masters.
Rita Ora has signed a huge deal with BMG which gives her control of her masters.
The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker has announced details of a new partnership with the record label and publisher which will see her get ownership of her future recordings.
Announcing the deal on Instagram, she said: "I'm THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!!
"I couldn't be happier that they will be my label family moving forward.
"Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it's so empowering to know that I will own all of my master recordings that I make from now on.
"I also feel so motivated to be working with such a dynamic, creative, forward-thinking global company. (sic)"
Meanwhile, BMG is "excited to get cracking" as they add the 31-year-old star to a stacked roster including the likes of Kylie Minogue, KSI and Run The Jewels.
Jamie Nelson - BMG VP A&R UK - commented: "Rita Ora is an exciting and enduring multi-talented artist with the ability to connect across many different platforms. We're excited to get cracking."
Alistair Norbury, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK, added: "We are delighted that Rita, one of the smartest artists operating today, has chosen BMG's distinctive approach which puts the artist in the driving seat.
"Rita is unique among UK artists in the breadth of her activities, from music to TV, film and business, something normally only associated with US artists like Lady Gaga and Beyonce.
"We look forward to helping achieve her ambitious goals."
Meanwhile, Rita's longterm manager Sarah Stennett insisted the partnership "marks a new chapter" for the singer.
She said: "Rita has always been an artist and creator of 'Firsts'. She started releasing music in her teens and has released some of the biggest hits of the decade.
"Her deal with BMG marks a new chapter for Rita where she can deploy the confidence and knowledge of her artistry and audience in navigating the next phase of her career with her at the helm.
"I'm so proud of the past 10 years we have worked together and I'm so excited for people to hear the music she's been creating."
