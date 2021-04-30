Rita Ora has teamed up with Amazon Original to bring fans a new chilled rendition of 'Bang Bang' and a performance from Sydney's iconic State Theatre.
Rita Ora has released a stripped-back version of 'Bang Bang'.
The 'Anywhere' hitmaker' has teamed up with Amazon Original on the exclusive rendition of the song and a video of her performance from Sydney's iconic State Theatre.
Rita said: "Performing 'Bang Bang' live has been a great experience. Instead of a remix, I really wanted to do an alternative, contrasting version of this track. I've loved stripping it back to a very raw form and hope you love this version of 'Bang Bang' that I performed in the iconic Sydney State Theatre and I'm thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music."
'Bang Bang' was originally featured on Rita's 'Bang' EP with Imanbek.
In a statement about the EP, she said: "I'm always looking to develop creative connections with other artists. It’s amazing how much technology allowed our connection to shine through.
"Music truly is a universal language, and this EP is proof that the creative process has the power to transcend any obstacle that separates us."
Her collaborator Imanbek added: "It was really fun to work with on the project in such a creative way. The project brought us together not only creatively but personally and that was a great experience."
Meanwhile, Rita previously explained that she wanted to "come face-to-face" with "a bit of a challenge" on her upcoming third album, revealing fans can expect a totally different experience on her follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix' as she had a desire to experiment.
She said: "People have been coming to studio sessions from all over the world. I've been working on this now for the past two year on-and-off. I have plans for this third album to be something I've never done before and I really want to experiment and come face-to-face with a bit of a challenge. So there are writers I've never worked with before and live instrumentation."
Listen to 'Bang Bang' on Amazon Music's Acoustic Chill playlist.
