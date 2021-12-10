Rita Ora is returning to music after teaming up with DJ Sam Feldt.
Rita Ora's new music is a "reminder" for when things are "falling apart."
The 31-year-old popstar has released her new single 'Follow Me' with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt as she makes her return to music since her 2018 album.
She said: "Dance music has always had a special place in my heart, so being able to work with Sam on Follow Me has been fantastic. He is such a legend, and it's been an honour to work with him on this track. This song serves as a reminder for us to surround ourselves with people who build us up and stay by our side, especially in times when we feel things are falling apart. I cannot wait for the fans to see the gorgeous video we have made."
The 'Anywhere' hitmaker has teamed up with Sam Feldt to release the record, who gushed about the singer-songwriter, noting that she is a "natural performer."
He told The Sun's Bizarre Column: "Working with Rita on this one was a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of her voice and work for a long time — she’s such a natural performer and completely nailed the video. Coincidentally we were both in LA for different reasons and we decided to hit the Californian desert to film the video. Like the song, it is all about sticking with someone through thick and thin."
Rita's return to music comes after she made the decision to move to L.A permanently and leave her London life behind.
A source said: "Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home. But it's become increasingly obvious for her that LA is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable"
