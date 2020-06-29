Rita Ora is using LED light therapy, the FOREO UFO 2, to help with her dry skin.
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star has been using the FOREO UFO 2, a device which gives off a full-spectrum LED light, thermo-therapy, cyro-therapy and advanced T-sonic pulsations, to help with her skincare routine.
The UFO 2 is to be used with UFO Power Activated Masks, which help to create the ultimate at-home spa experience.
She said: ''It gives red light LED therapy which helps the skin absorb the moisture more, which for me is amazing because I have such dry skin. With the amount I travel, I can literally just take this with me everywhere and it's so easy. It also pulses, which I love because it makes me feel like I'm having a massage. And it's so nourishing, so rejuvenating, it makes me feel like I am ready for bed.''
And Rita admits looking after her skin is a ''big one'' for her.
She added: ''Looking after yourself and skin is a big, big, big one for me. I like to do deeper cleans, I just did one with my hands but now I have my FOREO LUNA 3 and that gives me a deeper cleanse, and I'm actually not just saying this, it really does make me feel like I've had a facial. It opens all my pores and gets all my excess make up off that I've missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub. I have to wear a lot of makeup because of what I do so it's great for removing this. If you don't know about this brand, it's a Swedish brand and they produce deep cleansing skin devices and it just really gives it that extra oomph.''
