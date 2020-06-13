Rita Ora has taken to Instagram to reveal her grandmother has died.
Rita Ora's grandmother has died.
The 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal her nan had passed away as she praised her for being ''so caring, so strong and so funny''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Dear Nani, you were the most glamorous chic hard working independent person I ever met, every day she would go for walks all dressed up looking amazing, go and get her coffee with no help from anyone she didn't want it! She was so caring so strong and sooooo funny! My god did we laugh and when she would tell the truth she had no filter! But she loved and cared with all her heart. I'm going to miss you everyday. Rest in peace next to gjushi and I know you will be protecting us and guiding us. Try not to party to much up there in heaven I'll get fomo! I love you nan. Xx (sic)''
Meanwhile, Rita previously admitted she is feeling ''tormented'' with worry as her mother continues to work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Girls' hitmaker's mother, Vera Sahatciu, is working as a psychiatrist within the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and Rita admits she is ''very concerned'' and ''always worried'' that her mother may catch the virus.
She said: ''I speak to her every single day - probably twice a day. I am still very concerned and am tormented always worried about her, but there is just no stopping her. My mother is such a positive person and even throughout of all this, she's been so uplifting. She feels as though it's her duty and her responsibility. It's so inspiring to see her get up to help save lives every single day.''
