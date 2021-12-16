Rita Ora has collaborated with Sean Paul on a reggae track.
The 31-year-old pop singer has recorded an "unconventional" reggae song with the dancehall star, and Sean revealed that she sounds "dope" on the track.
He told The Sun newspaper: "We recorded a reggae song together. It is unconventional for her to do – I have never heard her on a reggae song before. She sounds dope on it.
"I think it would really make a difference if we released it one day. It’s not on my next album but I do hope we can put it out. For me a reggae song like that is a classic, especially with someone who is that big in the pop world who has never done reggae before. She killed it."
Rita hasn't released an album since 2018's 'Phoenix', but she admitted during lockdown that music has "always been [her] escape".
She shared: "I’m definitely all about making music at the moment and I’ve been like that for a long time. I can’t wait to put out another album and go on tour, I love performing live, it’s my favourite part of the job."
Rita also explained that she's evolved as an artist during the course of her career.
She said: "You creatively evolve, you start wondering and feeling different things, that’s what you want to portray. I’m definitely not where I was at when I put out 'Ora', I’ve grown into myself as a woman.
"People have their own vision of what pop music is, it’s a very vague thing. Pop music can be anything right now, it could be hip-hop, urban, it’s such a big, vast description of a genre. I’ve always thought pop was music that made me feel great, happy, and takes me out of myself. I try and make people feel good when they listen to music, that’s what it’s about."
