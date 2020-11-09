Rita Ora has been named the Queen of JD in their new Christmas campaign.
Rita Ora has been named the Queen of JD.
The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker is starring alongside the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Aitch, WizKid, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Maya Jama in fashion retail company JD Sports' Christmas campaign.
Rita said: "I’m obsessed with trainers and streetwear and I’ve shopped in JD ever since I was a kid, so to star in their Christmas campaign and be crowned the Queen of JD is a big deal for me- I can’t wait to see the new campaign on TV! I hope everyone can take some style inspiration from our comfy Christmas looks this year and see that even if you’re at home, you can still look glamorous and add some festive sparkle to the season."
Also starring in the campaign is boxer Anthony Joshua, who hopes this Christmas will be "just as special" despite the coronavirus pandemic.
JD ambassador Anthony Joshua added: "When I was a kid, Christmas was all about getting that one pair of trainers that I’d been dreaming about, so this campaign hits home for me and I’m thankful to be part of something that spreads a bit of magic this year. This Christmas is going to be a different one but I hope that it can be just as special for everyone!"
And Stephen White, Group Marketing Director ofJD Plc, shared: "JD is a community and a destination, our consumer is always at the heart of our brand and the embodiment of JD as a business, so this Christmas we are delighted to partner with a powerful collective of Global talent across the world of Music, Fashion and Sport to bring some Christmas feel good factor and unity in these challenging times- I AM JD!"
