Pop star Rita Ora always has a pair of sneakers and heels in her bag because she likes to be "comfortable and sexy" on a night out.
Rita Ora loves shoes that make her feel "comfortable and sexy".
The 'Hot Right Now' singer has designed her second Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle footwear collection, which is set to launch in Spring, and loved being given the creative freedom to experiment with the designs.
She said: “The tech and design teams were very open to creative direction. That’s really important to me. I love experimenting. I love vintage looks and finding little gems that we could incorporate into the pieces. It’s definitely been an amazing experience."
The 30-year-old pop star added how when she's on a night out she will wear heels and keep a pair of sneakers in her bag to change into.
Rita added to WWD.com: “Women love to feel comfortable and sexy at the same time. For me, I love wearing trainers — you guys call them sneakers. I am a bit of a tomboy. But having a pair of sneakers and a sexy heel in your bag is a double whammy."
The first Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle collection dropped last autumn and the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ star explained that she partnered with ShoeDazzle because the brand understands the importance of “accessibility and affordability”.
The 'New Look' singer said at the time: “I felt that it was really important to partner with someone I knew who understood the importance of accessibility, especially given the times that we live in. ShoeDazzle has really always kind of understood the need of access and affordability, which was of big importance for me. So, working with them felt like a natural fit. I’m a hands-on kind of girl ... We put an enormous amount of thought and detail into making the shoes.”
