Rita Ora felt "musically isolated" in lockdown.

Rita Ora was pleased to get back to the studio to record her new EP 'Bang' because she felt "musically isolated" in lockdown.
The 30-year-old singer was delighted to get back into the studio to record her new EP 'Bang' because things had "got a bit weird" when she was forced to spend months at home without physical contact with her collaborators amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the EP, she said: "It feels amazing and really good to be back, an actual studio and be around instruments.
"I can also bounce off people's energy. It got a bit weird I'm not going to lie, musically I felt isolated which I've never experienced before."
However, the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker admitted the time allowed her the opportunity to figure out what she wants to do with her music.
She added: "That really made me write and think a lot about what I want to do musically."
Rita has teamed up with Kazakh producer and DJ Imanbek for the project and she was "really excited" to try something new with him and is happy with their efforts so far.
She gushed: "He is a really exciting new DJ with hits of his own. I just love his sound and I just wanted to get in touch his brain.
"It just grew into this, 'Should we do a project?'
"And here we are, seven songs in and we're almost making a mini movie. It's really exciting, I've never done anything like this before."
Elsewhere in the video clip, the 'Anywhere' singer applied lipgloss so she could "get in the mood" for work.
She admitted: "I can't work in the studio without having a bit of glamour on, do you know what I mean?"
