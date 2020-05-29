Rita Ora has been ''experimenting'' with makeup during quarantine.

The 'Girls' hitmaker is currently staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has said she's been using her newly found free time to try out different looks that she would normally shy away from testing.

She said: ''I'm experimenting with makeup. With all this spare time, I've really enjoyed experimenting with my face and different colours and shades.''

And to keep her body healthy from the inside, Rita is making sure she gets plenty of sleep now that she doesn't have any work commitments to take up her time.

She added: ''Catching up on restful sleep has been so important for me and my mental health. Let's be honest, time is sort of nonexistent these days.

''When I wake up in the morning, I love to meditate. I find a really quiet spot in the house with a cushion and get my mind into a zen zone. For me, meditation really helps filter out the noise in my head and subsequently sets me up with calmness and mindfulness before the day begins! Then I usually work out, whether that is pilates or an intense Zoom workout with my trainer. Keeping fit, both physically and mentally, is super important to me, and I actually love working out so I never find it too much of a chore. But as you know, it's all about the discipline and keeping at it.''

The 29-year-old singer is also making sure to take walks in the countryside as often as she can, so that she can get some fresh air.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she said: ''I've been on some epic walks, breathing in the fresh air and just being totally at one with nature and animals.

''I love evening walks, especially if we're lucky enough to get a clear day, and just watching the sunset is so magical and mesmerising. These little moments of reflection just make me realise what a beautiful planet we live on.''